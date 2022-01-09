F1 news: Otmar Szafnauer is the latest victim of Aston Martin’s zealous pursuit of the title of “new Ferrari.”

F1 news: Otmar Szafnauer is the latest victim of Aston Martin’s zealous pursuit of becoming the new Ferrari.

The team principal has been pushed out of a Formula One team hellbent on world titles after 12 years of quiet success.

As one might expect from a Formula One team, Aston Martin is a fast team.

Lawrence Stroll, one of Canada’s wealthiest men, isn’t used to coming in second.

The pedal was pushed to the floor once he decided to buy the team instead of having his son, Lance, sponsor it.

Yesterday, he wished to be Ferrari.

As a result, Otmar Szafnauer, the team’s general manager, resigned.

Szafnauer’s position was untenable as soon as ex-McLaren CEO Martin Whitmarsh was appointed group CEO in September.

Despite Stroll’s assurances that no roles were duplicated, there was only enough room for one leader.

The term “group” is important because there doesn’t appear to be one outside of the team.

Despite being asked to report to Whitmarsh, Szafnauer appears to have realized there was only one throne.

He walked away from the team because he had no desire to share it.

He will be inundated with offers.

He took the team from 9th to fourth place in his 12 years at the company, first as Force India and then as Racing Point.

Last season’s drop to seventh was due to the late imposition of aero changes to the floor design, which primarily affected Aston Martin and Mercedes.

Aston Martin did not have the resources that Mercedes did to throw at the problem, so they chose to focus their efforts on the 2022 car instead.

Szafnauer isn’t the only member of staff who has left since Stroll’s arrival, during which time the team’s atmosphere and focus have shifted.

Stroll is a micromanager who takes a much more hands-on approach than Vijay Mallya, the former owner of Force India, who let Szafnauer run the operation without interference.

As the results demonstrate, Szafnauer squeezed every last drop of performance out of a small budget, reaping the benefits of the sense of community and inclusion he fostered.

Under Stroll, who made his fortune in the fashion industry with the Tommy Hilfiger and Michael Kors brands, there is no room for sentiment.

He understands and believes in the business world.

