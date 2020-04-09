F1 official: 2020 season could be behind closed doors

Formula 1 motorsport managing director Ross Brawn says the 2020 season could potentially be held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

F1 has decided to postpone eight races so far this season while the Monaco Grand Prix was canceled.

“Travel for the teams and travel for everyone involved is going to be one of the big issues. You could argue once we get there we could become fairly self-contained. Our view is probably a European start will be favorable and that could even be a closed event,” Brawn told Sky Sports.

“We have a race with no spectators. That’s not great, but it’s better than no racing at all,” he added.