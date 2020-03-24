F1 promoter plans 15 to 18 races this year – Fil Info – Formula 1

The calendar of the world championship of Formula 1 should count this year from 15 to 18 races in spite of the postponements and cancellations caused by the pandemic of the coronavirus, indicated Monday Chase Carey, the CEO of the promoter company of F1. Initially, the 2020 season was to see a record number of 22 Grand Prix run but six of them were postponed and two canceled. The first race currently scheduled on the calendar is the Canadian GP on June 14, while the season was supposed to start on March 15 in Australia. “We recognize that there is a potential risk of further postponements of events currently on the program but we nevertheless expect, as well as our partners, that the season will start at one point or another this summer with a revised schedule in the order of 15 to 18 races, “said Carey in a statement. In principle, the last GP of the year should take place at the end of November in Abu Dhabi but Mr. Carey clarified “we expect that the season will extend beyond its closing initially planned for the weekend of November 27-29 . “