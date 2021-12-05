F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix LIVE RESULTS: Hamilton starts on pole, Verstappen could win the title today – latest news

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix LIVE RESULTS: Hamilton starts on pole, Verstappen has a chance to win the title today – latest updates

The title is on the line for LEWIS HAMILTON, who starts on pole in today’s massive Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The British driver will be joined at the front of the grid by Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, with Drivers’ Championship leader Max Verstappen in third.

Verstappen can win the championship today if he outscores Hamilton by at least 18 points.

After witnessing Max Verstappen crash out on the final lap of qualifying earlier today, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner spoke to Sky Sports.

“That was looking like the lap of the year,” he said.

What a pity.

In the last corner, he just grabbed the front.

“He tried to maintain the lead because he could see on his dash that he was four-tenths of a second ahead going into the corner, but he’d run out of road.”

“It’s pretty brutal, but hopefully his gearbox isn’t damaged, and we’ll see what we can do tomorrow.”

“He realizes what a great lap it was.”

All he has to do now is put it behind him.

On the grid, he will remain third.

“He has to get off to a good start, and anything can happen in this race.”

Lewis Hamilton is aiming for his eighth Formula One world championship.

1-2-3 F1-2-3

ALEX TERRELL reports that Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are having one of the most exciting Formula One seasons in recent memory.

The two drivers are separated by eight points heading into the final four races of the season, which begin with the Saudi Grand Prix.

After a dominant first half of the season, casual fans have returned to motorsport.

