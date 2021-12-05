F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix start time in the UK, TV channel, live stream, and TODAY’S race schedule from Jeddah

As they arrive in Saudi Arabia, the race between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen is down to the wire.

In the F1 Drivers’ Championship, Verstappen is eight points ahead of Hamilton, who will start on pole.

Hamilton overcame a 25-place grid penalty in Brazil to beat Verstappen to the finish line, then cruised to victory in Qatar two weeks ago.

Hamilton’s use of four engines, on the other hand, has sparked controversy, with former McLaren rival Fernando Alonso calling for him to be relegated to the back of the grid.

“Those who have exceeded a certain number of engines per year should be sent to the back of the grid,” said the Alpine driver.

Today is Friday.

On Saturday,

Today is Sunday.