F1 standings: Max Verstappen needed a miracle to win the greatest Formula One championship ever, and he got one.

F1 standings: Max Verstappen needed a miracle to win the greatest Formula One championship ever, and he got it.

This was a fitting end to the most dramatic F1 season most of us have ever seen, from Hamilton’s humility to the hysteria surrounding Verstappen’s final lap.

It would have been a betrayal of the greatest championship in modern history if the game had ended differently.

Of course, a 22-race, nine-month season had to come down to the last lap.

Of course, fortunes had to change due to an unforeseeable variable that would alter the course of history.

Of course, there would have to be some disagreement.

In the end, however, Formula One produced a worthy champion.

Nobody could deny that Max Verstappen deserved to win.

No one can deny that Lewis Hamilton was denied an eighth world title only due to a series of bizarre circumstances following another incredible drive.

When Nicholas Latifi parked his Williams in the wall, Hamilton was only five laps away from victory.

Verstappen, who had been told by Red Bull’s management that he would need a miracle to win, had suddenly received one.

Verstappen rushed into the pits for new rubber, knowing that all he needed was one lap to take on Hamilton’s ailing Mercedes, which was running on old tyres.

The initial instruction not to let the lapped drivers overtake the safety car was rescinded, sealing the fate of both. Though it appeared that race director Michael Masi changed his mind in response to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner’s protest, that was nothing more than a distortion forced on the audience by the knife edge competition.

Masi’s only concerns were the marshals’ safety and the track’s suitability for racing.

When it became clear that the race could resume, he had no choice but to order the lapped cars to pass the safety car, which proved disastrous for Hamilton and ecstatic for Verstappen.

On the restart, Hamilton fought valiantly but ultimately succumbed to the cruel turn of events.

We finally grasped the true essence of Hamilton in an episode that would have crushed a lesser god.

“First and foremost, congratulations to Max,” he said, wiping his brow in disappointment.

Hamilton must’ve felt compelled to scream at the gods.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

F1 standings: Max Verstappen needed a miracle and he got one in the greatest Formula One championship yet