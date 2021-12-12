F1 standings: Max Verstappen required a miracle to win the greatest Formula One championship ever, and he received one.

This was a fitting end to the most dramatic F1 season most of us will have ever seen, from Hamilton’s humility to the hysteria surrounding Verstappen’s final lap.

It would have been a betrayal of the greatest championship in modern history if the game had ended differently.

It had to come down to the final lap of a 22-race, nine-month season, of course.

Of course, fortunes had to change due to an unforeseeable variable that would alter the course of history.

Of course, there would be dissent.

In the end, however, Formula One produced a deserving champion.

Nobody could argue that Max Verstappen deserved to win.

No one can deny that Lewis Hamilton was denied an eighth world title only due to bizarre circumstances after another incredible drive.

When Nicholas Latifi’s Williams hit the wall, Hamilton was only five laps away from victory.

Verstappen, who had been told by the Red Bull management that he would need a miracle to win, was given one.

Verstappen rushed into the pits for new rubber, knowing that all he needed was one lap to take on Hamilton’s ailing Mercedes, which was running on old tyres.

The initial instruction not to let the lapped drivers overtake the safety car was rescinded, sealing the fate of both. Though it appeared that race director Michael Masi changed his mind in response to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner’s protest, it was nothing more than a distortion forced on the audience by the knife edge competition.

Masi’s only worries were the marshals’ safety and the track’s suitability for racing.

When it became clear that the race could be restarted, he had no choice but to tell the lapped cars to pass the safety car, which proved disastrous for Hamilton and a joy for Verstappen.

On the restart, Hamilton fought valiantly, but he couldn’t hold off the tide of events that had turned so cruelly against him.

We finally understood the true essence of Hamilton in an episode that would have crushed a lesser god.

“First and foremost, congratulations to Max,” he said, wiping his brow in disappointment.

Hamilton must have felt compelled to scream at the fates.

