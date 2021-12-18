F1 standings: The gladiatorial finale between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton brings the greatest season in modern history to a close.

F1 standings: The gladiatorial finale between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton brings the greatest season of modern times to a close.

This was a fitting end to the most dramatic F1 season most of us have ever seen, from Hamilton’s humility to the hysteria surrounding Verstappen’s final lap.

A different outcome would have been a betrayal of the modern era’s greatest championship.

Of course, a 22-race, nine-month season had to come down to the final lap.

Of course, fortunes had to change due to an unforeseeable variable that would alter the course of history.

Of course, there would have to be some debate.

The fact that the result of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix had to go through a convoluted regulatory process to clarify the outcome four hours after the race ended should be a source of disappointment for Formula One.

Mercedes has served notice of a further appeal against the stewards’ decision, which they have 96 hours to initiate.

Lewis Hamilton’s championship was undoubtedly lost as a result of the race director’s decision to change his instructions in tense circumstances.

Few would argue, however, that Max Verstappen was not a worthy champion.

When Nicholas Latifi parked his Williams in a wall, Hamilton was only five laps away from clinching his eighth drivers’ title.

Verstappen, who had been told by the Red Bull management that he would need a miracle to win, was now the recipient of one.

Verstappen dove for new rubber, knowing that all he needed was one lap to take on Hamilton’s ailing Mercedes, which was running on old tyres.

After the initial order not to allow lapped drivers to pass the safety car was revoked, both were doomed.

What appeared to be a U-turn by race director Michael Masi in response to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner’s protests was actually a distortion of the full picture, prompting the Mercedes hierarchy to object to the result.

Masi’s only worries were the marshals’ safety and the track’s suitability for racing.

When it became clear that the race could resume, he had no choice but to order lapped cars to pass the safety car, which proved disastrous for Hamilton and a joy for Verstappen.

Mercedes objected to Verstappen’s actions on two grounds.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

F1 standings: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton’s gladiatorial finale caps the greatest season of modern times