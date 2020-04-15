F1 teams ‘could go under’, warns McLaren boss Zak Brown as chiefs hold talks over cost-saving plans

Formula One is in a ‘very fragile state’ as a result of the coronavirus crisis and needs big changes to survive, says McLaren boss Zak Brown. 

‘This is potentially devastating to teams, and if it is devastating to enough teams — which doesn’t have to mean more than two — then it is very threatening to Formula One as a whole,’ he said. 

Cost-saving plans will be discussed at a meeting of bosses on Monday, but the teams are divided over how to safeguard the sport. 

Brown, speaking in an interview with BBC Sport, said he believed that the $175million (£143m) budget cap, which is scheduled to come into force in the 2021 season, needs to be lowered significantly, or the sport risks a potential disaster. 

‘Could I see — through what is going on right now in the world if we don’t tackle this situation head on very aggressively — two teams disappearing? Yes,’ said Brown, the chief executive officer of McLaren Racing 

