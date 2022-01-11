F1 will be scared by Lewis Hamilton’s silence, with retirement or a sabbatical not ruled out.

F1 will be frightened by Lewis Hamilton’s silence, with retirement or a sabbatical not ruled out.

Following his shoddy treatment by the FIA in Abu Dhabi, the F1 superstar can’t be blamed for thinking about his future.

Lewis Hamilton’s final tweets on December 11th, the day before the last lap larceny of Abu Dhabi that cost him a record eighth world championship, have now been gone for a month, or a millennium in social media years.

Speculation about Hamilton’s future pours into the void.

The tea leaves have revealed a sabbatical or even retirement to the diviners of Hamilton truths.

Insider reports suggest a parting of the ways, the end of an era.

Another interpretation of the runes could suggest a significant pause, a ruse designed to elicit a response from the FIA, the arbiters of sporting etiquette.

The sport’s governing body admitted the image of the sport had been tainted during race director Michael Masi’s improvised execution of his duties, which included a paragraph buried so deep in the rule book that it was written in the Coptic alphabet with a papyrus stem.

With this power, Masi defied convention by bringing the safety car in early, exposing Hamilton to attack from Max Verstappen, who was driving a Red Bull with fresh rubber.

The lapped cars in front of him were ordered to unlap, clearing the way for Hamilton, who was swallowed whole by the avaricious Red Bull on the season’s final lap.

The promised “detailed analysis and clarification exercise with all relevant parties,” which was announced three days after the season ended, has yet to be delivered.

The FIA delayed announcing its findings until the start of the 2022 season.

They should probably get moving.

Every day that passes in silence is a moral victory for the piece’s victim and a condemnation of new FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who has made it his priority to clean up the mess.

Ben Sulaymen’s messages to Hamilton following his election went unanswered.

Hamilton is said to be in Colorado for the winter.

Perhaps he is unable to receive a signal in the Rockies.

Or maybe he thinks being contacted by the head of the organization that legitimized Masi’s actions in Abu Dhabi is a bit of a pain in the neck.

Neither of them.

