F365 fake punditry: Carra, Neville and Owen on Klopp’s disrespect

News has just broken that Jurgen Klopp will not be taking charge of Liverpool’s FA Cup fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury, and will instead hand the reins to Under-23 coach Neil Critchley. TV viewers eagerly await the views of a punditry triumvirate. This is a discussion that never happened, in a studio that doesn’t exist. Kelly Cates presents The Full-Time Whistle with Football365…

CATES: Welcome back to the Football365 studio, where I’m joined by Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Michael Owen. Two other Premier League sides have just played, but we’re going to completely ignore that as there’s some Liverpool news…

Carragher smiles, Neville rolls his eyes and Owen stares straight ahead.

CATES: Jurgen Klopp has just confirmed he will not be taking charge of Liverpool for the fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury. He, along with the first team, will be going on the scheduled winter break instead. Jamie, your thoughts?

CARRAGHER: (sucks air through his pouting lips) Look, I think we already knew he was gonna play the kids. It’s pretty obvious Jurgen is prioritising other competitions – the league, the Champions League. And I think he’s right to do that.

NEVILLE: (smiles) Carra, it’s embarrassing.

CARRAGHER: (sucks air through pouting lips) I’m not sure what you mean, Gary? The Premier League have asked the clubs to respect the winter break, and that’s what Jurgen’s doing.

NEVILLE: (laughs) Come on, Carra! You can’t really think this is what the Premier League meant! They’re disrespecting the greatest domestic cup in the world.

CARRAGHER: I don’t remember Alex Ferguson showing the FA Cup too much respect when he took you lot to the Club World Cup. How did that go by the way?

NEVILLE: *Sir* Alex Ferguson (folds arms).

CARRAGHER: What?

NEVILLE: It’s *Sir* Alex Ferguson. And it was great; we had a two-week holiday in the sun in Brazil, came back and won the league… again.

CARRAGHER: And isn’t that similar to what Jurgen and Liverpool are doing? Taking a break to ensure they come back and win the league?

NEVILLE: They’ve already won it, Carra. Unless there’s some global catastrophe around the corner that brings the whole world to a grinding halt!

They all look at each other and laugh uproariously.

CATES: (still chuckling) OK, so barring some unfathomable cataclysmic event, Liverpool are going to win the title. So why not go for the Treble?

NEVILLE: Hold on. Why are we talking about the Treble suddenly?

CARRAGHER: Because Liverpool are the best team in Europe.

NEVILLE: So you think they’ll breeze past Atletico in the Champions League?

CARRAGHER: With another special European night on the cards in the second leg at Anfield? Absolutely. 100%.

Neville rolls his eyes.

CATES: If we can just circle back to the news we’ve just heard about Jurgen Klopp. Michael, what do you make of his decision to join his first-team squad on a winter break rather than being on the touchline for the FA Cup?

OWEN: He’s manager of Liverpool, he can do what he wants. It’s his team. If he thinks the best thing for him and his squad is to go on a winter break, then that’s that. Incidentally, do you know where he’s going on holiday?

Cates looks confused, Neville and Carragher look at each other knowingly.

CATES: Errm, I don’t know where he’s going. To get some sun somewhere I assume (chuckles nervously).

OWEN: (becoming steadily more monotonic) Some sun, you say? Then look no further than Dubai. I own some apartments there.

CATES: (under her breath to Neville and Carragher) Is he alright?

Neville and Carragher look tentatively at Owen.

OWEN: You’ve been to Dubai haven’t you, fellas?

Neville and Carragher nod in unison.

OWEN: It’s really great, Kelly. I can take you on a tour in my helicopter with special powers…

CATES: (smiling) Well, I may just have to take you up on that. Thanks, Michael.

OWEN: Any…… time.

CATES: Well that unfortunately is all we’ve got time for tonight. Make sure you tune in to the Experts Panel at 11 o’clock this evening with Paul Merson, Charlie Nicholas and Richard Keys, who will no doubt be giving their masterful insight into this new development. But from all of us in the studio, good evening.

Cates smiles at the camera until the LIVE light goes off.

NEVILLE: Time for a quick one, guys?

CATES: I can’t tonight, Gary. I’ve got to be up early.

CARRAGHER: Sorry mate, no can do.

OWEN: Where are we going?

Neville sighs, gets up and walks off set, closely followed by Owen.

OWEN: I know a place that gives you a free bowl of peanuts. You can stay at mine after if you want, I’ve bought a new futon.

Neville quickens his pace; Owen follows suit…