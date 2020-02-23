FA ‘are not investigating alleged homophobic chanting from Man United fans’

The Football Association reportedly are not launching an investigation into alleged homophobic chanting from Manchester United fans during their 2-0 win over Chelsea on Monday.

The FA take the allegations seriously and do work closely with the police, Kick It Out and Crown Prosecution Service, according to Sky Sports.

West Ham condemned their own fans that sung homophobic chants during the Premier League clash against Chelsea in December.

The Hammers’ LGBT fan group Pride of Irons claimed that supporters were singing ‘Chelsea Rent Boys’ at Stamford Bridge – and the Chelsea Supporters Trust agreed it was ‘continuous’.

Stonewall’s director of sport Robbie de Santos told Sky Sports News: ‘[With] this particular chant a lot of people say that they don’t understand what is meant by the chant.

‘That doesn’t make it excusable but it shows that part of the solutions to stopping this chant is to make sure that people understand what the implications of the word rent boy actually mean.’

United moved to within three points of the Blues following the victory at Stamford Bridge.