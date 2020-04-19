FA chairman Greg Clarke warns that football faces an economic crisis beyond our wildest imagination

Football Association chairman Greg Clarke has urged players to settle their pay cut disputes, calling on them to ‘share the pain’ of the coronavirus crisis.

But Sportsmail can reveal there is a growing frustration from within the playing community over why politicians and sections of society appear to be pressurising them to take huge pay cuts, while other well paid sports stars are not under the same duress.

Footballers in the Premier League and the EFL are on a collision course with their clubs over plans to impose drastic wage reductions to help deal with the financial devastation caused by the suspension of competition due to Covid-19.

As it stands, players are minded to reject the wage cut recommendations. As revealed by Sportsmail on Monday, players want proof their clubs cannot fulfil their wage commitments to staff and players and are asking for assurances that a portion of the money saved will go to good causes such as the NHS.

But in a statement Clarke called on players to resolve the simmering row, saying: ‘Football faces economic challenges beyond the wildest imagination of those who run it. The pandemic will be followed by its economic consequences and all business sectors will suffer.

‘We face the danger of losing clubs and leagues as finances collapse. Many communities could lose the clubs at their heart with little chance of resurrection.

‘In the face of this unprecedented adversity, all the stakeholders within the game from players, fans, clubs, owners and administrators need to step up and share the pain to keep the game alive.’

However, a contingent of high-profile footballers believe they are being scapegoated and feel they are being treated differently to other leading UK sportsmen.

Anthony Joshua raked in a mammoth £66million from his second fight with Andy Ruiz earlier this year, while Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton earns a reported £40m-a-year on his Mercedes contract.

Elsewhere, England’s top cricketers, including the likes of Joe Root and Jofra Archer, earn in the region of £1m-a-year including endorsement deals, while Premiership rugby stars can earn a salary upwards of £500,000.

But there is a sense among players that footballers alone are being singled out for scrutiny, when other sports people are not under the microscope.

Meanwhile, Clarke has admitted the current campaign may not be completed, saying: ‘We are committed to finishing the professional football season as this resolves the issues of promotion and relegation together with title winners on merit.

‘However, we may not be able to finish the season as football is not our priority, human life is, and we will do as the Government directs as the pandemic unfolds.’