FA Cup fourth-round, LIVE – Latest scores and updates from Southampton v Tottenham

Southampton host Tottenham in the pick of the 3pm games on the weekend of the fourth-round of the FA Cup.

Danny Ings scored the winner at St Mary’s when these two met in the Premier League on New Year’s Day.

Elsewhere Slaven Bilic returns to West Ham with West Brom while Burnley, Norwich, Newcastle and Sheffield United are all in action. Follow all the action with DANNY GALLAGHER…

Well well well. A stalemate in the north east.

Newcastle simply couldn’t break down their lower league visitors, serving up a replay.

The Saints have earned a replay, courtesy of Boufal’s late finish! Hard earned indeed.

We’ll have a replay at St Andrews after it ends goalless at … St Andrews.

This time Birmingham will be the home team, inside their own stadium.

Both teams still look like they potentially have a winner in them.

Added time now being played at the London stadium, as 10-men West Brom keep their grip on the 1-0 lead.

Blades wrap things up at Millwall as Norwood doubles the lead.

But the hosts have found a way back into it!

Boufal has found the back of the net after Gedson was caught in possession.

Danny Ings squared the ball from the left wing and the playmaker slotted the ball coolly into the roof of the net.

SOUTHAMPTON 1-1 TOTTENHAM

As Jose Mourinho looks to see this slender win over the line.

We’ve played 85minutes, as the England international comes on for Alli.

Besic finds the back of the net in the 80th as Sheffield take the lead over Millwall.

MILLWALL 0-1 SHEFFIELD UNITED

After Pieters grabbed a goal back for the hosts, Dyche is looking to orchestrate a late equaliser.

McNeil is on for Brady.

BURNLEY 1-2 NORWICH

Steve Bruce’s men thought they’d finally pulled clear of Oxford… but alas not.

Joelinton has the ball in the net but it’s ruled out for offside. Full-back Yedlin blocked a clearance and it fell for Joelinton, who finished but the flag was straight up without hesitation.

Very interesting turn at the London Stadium, as West Brom’s Ajayi receives a second yellow card for a challenge on Ajeti and is sent off.

WEST HAM 0-1 WEST BROM

Southampton’s high line almost left them very vulnerable indeed.

Moura sends Son clean through, but Gunn is racing out of his area to hoof the ball clear.

Home side now finding a little more momentum as we approach the 70-minute mark.

Djenepo tries to craft an opportunity, but the desire of Sessegnon quells the danger on the left.

Ajeti feeds it to record signing Sebastien Haller on the edge of the box. He finds some space and shoots, but drags it wide of the far post.

Hammers finding a little more rhythm in the second half now, but still trail.

WEST HAM 0-1 WEST BROM

Son has just blazed over the bar!

He was played clean through after a lovely lofted ball by Lamela, and opted to hit the ball first-time on the side foot.

It’s pure power, and fizzes over Gunn but also comfortably over the bar.

Excellent delivery by Baptiste looking for Dickie at the back post but Karl Darlow does well to catch the ball high above his head.

Newcastle counting their blessings.

First blood to Mourinho’s men as Son Heung-Min finds the back of the net.

The Korean strikes low from the edge of the area, sending the ball darting into the far right bottom corner.

It was a swift counter, with Lo Celso and Alli combining before slotting in Son.

Wow, rapid fire at Turf Moor!

In the space of a blistering five minute burst the Canaries are two goals to the good.

Hanley opened, before Norwich scored almost immediately through Drmic after getting straight back on the attack.

BURNLEY 0-2 NORWICH

David Moyes isn’t messing about as West Ham start the second half. They still trail 1-0 to West Brom.

Antonio on, Fornals off.

Noble on, Sanchez off.

Ogbonna on, Balbuena off.

First chance of the second half, as Spurs win a freekick on the edge.

Moura stands over it, and curls it expertly up and over the wall. There’s nothing they can do.

Thankfully for the hosts Gunn’s position in goal is spot on. He gathers the ball with his body behind it.

Saints counter fast and a ball is crossed to Ings from the right. Lloris looks to have clattered the striker in coming for the ball and making a mess of it, but the ref waves appeals away.

Second half under way and it’s still goalless at St James.

The home fans are beginning to get a little restless. They expect more, and it’s understandable.

Bentaleb goes for goal with a low strike from 30 yards but Eastwood gets behind it and holds onto the ball. Something has to give in order to spice up the atmosphere.

You know a first half has been largely uneventful when there is no added time. Only interesting aspect to this match thus far is that Birmingham supporters are sat in the away end of their own stadium, owing to their groundshare with Coventry and the fact the Sky Blue side were drawn at home for this tie.

COVENTRY 0-0 BIRMINGHAM

And we’re back at it around the grounds!

Burnley 0-0 Norwich

Coventry City 0-0 Birmingham

Millwall 0-0 Sheffield United

Newcastle 0-0 Oxford

Portsmouth 1-0 Barnsley

Reading 1-1 Cardiff

Southampton 0-0 Tottenham

West Ham 0-1 West Brom

And the whistle signals the interval at St Mary’s, just a little later than the other fixtures.

An interesting first half on the south coast, with both teams pretty much evenly match.

A recap of all the half-time FA Cup results coming up in just a moment!

43′: Armstrong has to be withdrawn here, on the cusp of half-time. He looks to be struggling with a knock, and leaves the field shaking his head.

Moussa Djenepo comes on in his place.

SOUTHAMPTON 0-0 TOTTENHAM

Charlie Austin very rarely misses headed chance… but here he has!

O’Shea whipped in a dangerous cross from the right, but Austin can’t quite guide his header into the back of the net. A collective holding of breath all round.

West Ham on the back foot in their own back yard.

WEST HAM 0-1 WEST BROM

It’s almost an opener for Norwich, who have their second huge chance at Turf Moor.

Josip Drmic volleys just inches wide, after some clever build-up.

Hernandez showed determination to shrug off Burnley’s Matt Lowton, before Byram clipped the ball into the path of Drmic.

It’s clear he feels he should have done better there.

BURNLEY 0-0 NORWICH

Still searching for an equaliser, David Moyes’ men go close.

Lanzini feeds the ball to Cresswell down the left-hand flank, who pulls it back towards Rice in space in the box.

West Brom manage to clear the ball for a corner, and deal with the ball as it’s curled into the near post.

WEST HAM 0-1 WEST BROM

Lucas Moura denied by the outstretched leg of Angus Gunn, one-on-one.

Dele Alli lured Bednarke into making a rash challenge, before skipping out of the way and slotting in Moura.

The Brazilian shaped up to caress the ball into the bottom right corner, from the left of goal. Gunn is equal to it.

Southampton deal with the corner competently, and very nearly counter attack with a long ball up to Danny Ings. Davinson Sanchez is there to quell danger.

Lively match-up as we edge closer to half-time.

A blistering run from Son on the left sees a pinpoint cross put in to new boy Gedson Fernandes at the back post.

He heads a nice cushioned ball back to Dele Alli on the edge, unmarked, who lines up a ferocious volley.

He gets himself far too over the ball, and the effort is set to soar over the bar, before being deflected away.

VAR denies Spurs taking the lead, after a shot from the edge of the area deflects off the legs of last man Son, in a clearly offside position.

Nobody appealed, given the decision was pretty inevitable.

Still all square at St Mary’s, after 28 minutes played.

Chance of the half at Turf Moor falls to Jay Rodriguez, who only half gets past the last man before getting off a rushed shot.

The accuracy simply isn’t there, and he’s left with his head in his hands.

BURNLEY 0-0 NORWICH

Spurs upping the pressure now.

Son is finding lots of joy on the left wing, and getting the beating of his man.

A cross is deflected behind for a corner. It’s fired in among the bodies, and drops to the feet of Lucas Moura.

He spins on the ball, in a cramped area, but cannot get a shot off.

Saints clear.

SOUTHAMPTON 0-0 TOTTENHAM

The Canaries almost see a break through!

Sam Byram’s effort fizzes past Joe Hart and looks to be a certain goal, but is denied on the line by Tarkowski.

Jan Bednarek lashes an effort from the edge of the area, and is incensed as the ref initially gives a goal-kick.

On second look it’s amended, after the deflection was spotted.

The first 10 minutes have passed by rather low key for the Spurs new boy. The Benfica loanee is sitting in the middle of the midfield, looking to link play with a series of short, sharp passes.

Still to get used to the pace of the English game, the youngster very nearly went into the book for clattering Hjojberg. The ref gives him the benefit of the doubt.

First blood to Bilic upon his return to East London.

Conor Townsend has struck for the visitors in the ninth minute, with a rasping left footed shot to pick out the bottom right corner.

Poachers finish, and just the start the Baggies needed.

WEST HAM 0-1 WEST BROM

Wow. so, we’ve only had eight minutes played in this one and it’s already 1-1.

Cardiff opened the scoring through Callum Paterson but Yakou Meite has produced an immediate response for the hosts.

5′: Southampton have a new air of confidence under Hasenhuttl and it’s showing.

They’re holding possession, and looking to dip balls over the top for Ings.

Spurs containing them well so far.

Peeeeeeeeeeeeeep! The whistles have started to ring out.

The FA Cup fourth round 3pm kick-offs are now under way.

Are you ready?

Are you ready?

Slaven returns to the London stadium today, hoping to break West Ham hearts and seal progression with his West Brom side.

He’s back well received by the home faithful so far.

We’re edging closer. The whistles will soon begin sounding around the grounds up and down the country.

FA Cup action just 10 minutes away.

And for the Canaries…

TEAM NEWS

7 changes to Wednesday's starting XI

First start for Drmic

Josh Martin in the squad

Sean Dyche has named his troops to face Norwich.

TEAM NEWS: Here’s how we line-up in today’s @EmiratesFACup fourth round tie v @NorwichCityFC.

Five changes for the Clarets.

Jack Cork captains the side. pic.twitter.com/52knRCQmZA

An opportunity today for Spurs to get a step closer to a piece of silverware.

Here’s how Southampton line-up, with in-form talisman Danny Ings leading the line up front.

It’s all but full strength from Hasenhuttl, who is clearly looking to progress in the competition.

🚨 T E A M 🚨

Here’s how #SaintsFC line up to face #THFC today: pic.twitter.com/yBooqRlm1Y

And for today’s showpiece 3pm kick-off, here’s the XI Jose Mourinho has opted for in his FA Cup clash at St Mary’s.

Lloris (C), Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Tanganga, Winks, Gedson, Lo Celso, Dele, Son, Lucas

📲 @WilliamHill latest (18+) https://t.co/JIGNZyLPQX#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/3JYhrqaVHN

Coventry: Marosi, Rose, Hyam, McFadzean, Dabo, Kelly, Walsh, McCallum, Westbrooke, Shipley, Godden. Subs: Mason, Allen, Biamou, Wilson, Pask, O’Hare, Bakayoko.

Birmingham: Camp, Colin, Dean, Clarke-Salter, Pedersen, Bellingham, Sunjic, McEachran, Montero, Mrbati, Jutkiewicz.

Subs: Roberts, Bela, Maghoma, Gary Gardner, Ramos, Alvaro Gimenez, Davis.

Referee: Tim Robinson (West Sussex)

Newcastle: Darlow, Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Almiron, Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton.

Subs: Hayden, Fernandez, Elliot, Atsu, Matthew Longstaff, Sorensen, Allan.

Oxford Utd: Eastwood, Long, Dickie, Moore, Ruffels, Sykes, Gorrin, Baptiste, Browne, Mackie, Fosu. Subs: Jack Stevens, Mousinho, Hanson, Thorne, Agyei, Holland, Kelly.

Referee: Robert Jones (Merseyside)

Millwall: Bialkowski, Ferguson, Murray Wallace, Cooper, Pearce, Brown, Mitchell, Molumby, O’Brien, Mahoney, Smith.

Subs: Hutchinson, Jed Wallace, Bradshaw, Romeo, Bodvarsson, Skalak, Sandford.

Sheff Utd: Henderson, O’Connell, Jagielka, Basham, Osborn, Luke Freeman, Norwood, Besic, Kieron Freeman, Sharp, Callum Robinson.

Subs: Lundstram, McBurnie, Egan, Morrison, Jack Robinson, Verrips, Clarke.

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

West Ham made four changes for the visit of Championship leaders West Brom.

Fabian Balbuena returned in defence, Carlos Sanchez and Pablo Fornals started in midfield and Albian Ajeti partnered Sebastien Haller in attack.

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic, back at his former club, made eight changes, including starts for Gareth Barry and Charlie Austin.

West Ham: Randolph, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Cresswell, Sanchez, Rice, Lanzini, Fornals, Ajeti, Haller.

Subs: Noble, Goncalo Cardoso, Ogbonna, Martin, Antonio, Ngakia, Kemp.

West Brom: Bond, O’Shea, Ajayi, Hegazi, Townsend, Brunt, Barry, Phillips, Krovinovic, Edwards, Austin. Subs: Bartley, Livermore, Zohore, Harper, Willock, Al Habsi, Tulloch.

Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)

And welcome to today’s FA Cup action.

We have some all Premier League action in the form of Southampton and Tottenham, while Burnley take on Norwich.

West Ham lock horns with West Brom and Reading take on Cardiff City.

Stay with Sportsmail for every goal, as they go in.