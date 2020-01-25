FA Cup fourth-round shock ratings: Which Premier League sides should be worried?

The FA Cup always throws up a few surprises and the fourth round should be no different with a number of teams from the lower divisions hoping to progress.

Each of the current Premier League top four is in action over the weekend and will be facing teams from the Football League.

Here, Sportsmail offers a guide for where the shocks are likely to occur, and Shrewsbury Town fans might want to look away…

Brentford vs Leicester City

Saturday 12.45pm; Live on BBC One

An intriguing tie between two teams enjoying excellent seasons. Leicester look certain to finish in the Premier League top four and so can devote plenty of attention to advancing far in the Cup.

But Brentford, fifth in the Championship and with top-flight ambitions of their own, will be a formidable test with their free-scoring front line of Ollie Watkins, Said Benrahma and Bryan Mbeumo plus their league’s best defence.

It’s the kind of occasion Brentford would have wanted for Griffin Park’s last season and they have every chance of causing an upset.

Shock potential: 7/10

Coventry City vs Birmingham City

Saturday 3pm

A curious occasion at St Andrew’s with tenants Coventry the designated ‘home’ team against landlords Birmingham City.

The Sky Blues are enjoying a strong season, sitting three points off the League One summit, and are unbeaten in seven matches.

Birmingham, meanwhile, are languishing in the bottom half of the Championship and aren’t in the greatest of form with just two wins since early December.

Shock potential: 8/10

Millwall vs Sheffield United

Saturday 3pm

Millwall have made a habit of knocking over Premier League teams at The Den, with Everton, Bournemouth, Watford and Leicester all losing there in recent seasons.

And that was before Gary Rowett turned the Lions into a team with genuine ambitions of making the Championship play-offs.

It will be interesting to see if Chris Wilder rotates his Blades side for the cup having made 11 changes in the last round. It could well prove fatal if he does.

Shock potential: 7/10

Portsmouth vs Barnsley

Saturday 3pm

Portsmouth lifted the FA Cup back in 2008 but have only reached the fifth round once in the 11 seasons since.

They stand a pretty good chance at Fratton Park against Championship strugglers Barnsley, who lost heavily to Preston in their last league outing.

Pompey, meanwhile, moved a step closer to a second straight Wembley final in the EFL Trophy by advancing to the semi-finals in midweek and are on the edge of the League One play-off places.

Shock potential: 7/10

West Ham United vs West Bromwich Albion

Saturday 3pm

Slaven Bilic returns to the London Stadium with a point to prove. The Croatian managed West Ham for over two years before his sacking amid poor form in November 2017 to be replaced by David Moyes.

Now Bilic has West Brom leading the Championship with one of the most threatening forward lines in the league at present.

A caveat to that is their collapse in form of late, with their third round win at Charlton their only taste of success in seven games.

After an optimistic start, things have quickly soured for Moyes on his West Ham return and as they teeter just above the relegation zone, Bilic and West Brom could replace them in the top-flight next season.

Shock potential: 8/10

Hull City vs Chelsea

Saturday 5.30pm; Live on BT Sport 1

Frank Lampard, who won the FA Cup four times as a player, would love to return it to Stamford Bridge in his first season as Chelsea manager.

Having made light work of Nottingham Forest in the last round, it’s more Championship opposition with a visit to mid-table Hull.

The Tigers aren’t in the best of form but if Lampard decides to rotate and field a youthful side, they may stand a chance.

Having said that, Chelsea have progressed from 49 of their last 51 FA Cup ties against non-Premier League sides.

Shock potential: 5/10

Manchester City vs Fulham

Sunday 1pm; Live on BBC One

This will be an interesting clash of similar styles, with Fulham not dissimilar to City in their preferred style of playing.

The London side are in good form in the Championship and beat Aston Villa in the last round, but a visit to the cup holders is one of the toughest imaginable.

Fulham are also weakened by injuries to their forward line at the moment and though they should trouble City’s defence, it’d be a monumental effort to make it through.

Shock potential: 4/10

Shrewsbury Town vs Liverpool

Sunday 5pm; Live on BBC One

League One Shrewsbury pulled out the plum draw of the round against Premier League champions-elect Liverpool, making it through with a last-minute winner against Bristol City in their third round replay.

Though Jurgen Klopp is likely to field a much weakened side, it would truly be one of the great all-time FA Cup shocks if the Shrews win this.

They generally struggle for goals, with crisis club Bolton the only team more goal-shy in League One. You suspect scoring won’t be an issue for Liverpool, even if it’s a youthful team.

Shock potential: 2/10