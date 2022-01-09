FA Cup games on TV this weekend: Full schedule of live 3rd round matches, how to watch, and TV channel information

FA Cup games on TV: Check out the full schedule of live 3rd round matches this weekend, as well as information on how to watch them and which channels to watch them on.

Six live games feature eight Premier League teams, including Steven Gerrard’s first managerial appearance at Old Trafford and Patrick Vieira’s first managerial appearance in the competition.

The FA Cup third round begins this weekend, with six games broadcast live on the BBC and ITV.

11 of the 12 televised clubs are playing their first FA Cup matches of the season, with teams from the top two tiers of English football taking part for the first time.

Non-league clubs will not be broadcast live on terrestrial television, a decision that has sparked controversy, and each televised club will receive an £85,000 fee.

The matches between Yeovil Town and Bournemouth, Swansea City and Southampton, and Chelsea and Chesterfield, all of which start at 5.30pm on Saturday, will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer and the red button.

On the 7th of January,

Saturday, January 8th

Sunday, January 9th:

Tuesday, January 10th:

Highlights can be found on the FA Cup YouTube channel as well as BBC One’s Match of the Day.

The round’s first match pits Premier League leaders Manchester City against League Two’s Swindon Town.

Despite 21 members of City’s first-team bubble, including head coach Pep Guardiola and assistant Juanma Lillo, being placed in self-isolation, the match will go ahead.

Swindon Town are currently in fifth place in the fourth division, and have formed a strong bond under new manager Ben Garner, despite financial issues in the summer.

They are the only televised club to have progressed past the first round, defeating Crewe Alexandra 3-0 in the first round and Walsall 2-1 in the second.

This lunchtime derby in south London promises a raucous home crowd as two sides who have struggled to find consistent form square off.

Crystal Palace have been boosted by the return of Conor Gallagher ahead of their trip to the Den, despite the absence of Wilfried Zaha, Cheikhou Kouyate, and Jordan Ayew on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

Patrick Vieira is managing his first FA Cup match as a manager after being a five-time winner as a player.

Hull City has been out of the Premier League for five years.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

FA Cup games on TV: Full schedule of live 3rd round fixtures this weekend, how to watch and TV channel details