FA defend decision to schedule fourth-round replays during winter break

The FA have defended their decision to schedule fourth-round replays during the Premier League’s staggered two-week winter break.

Jurgen Klopp has led criticism of the fixture schedule with Liverpool, Tottenham, Newcastle and Southampton all seeing their planned fortnight off cut short because of replays.

The Reds boss insists he will not take charge of the game at Anfield against Shrewsbury on Tuesday week as he and his first-team players will be resting for the league match at Norwich 11 days later.

Spurs’ original 14-day break has also now been reduced to only 11 days because they must fit in their replay next Wednesday against Southampton, whose own break is now down to 10 days. While Steve Bruce has describe the situation as ‘ridiculous’, with Newcastle now having to go to Oxford on Tuesday week in what was supposed to be a week off.

However, the FA are disappointed by the criticism from Klopp and other managers given they have led the charge for the introduction of a winter break. They already made changes to the FA Cup to accommodate the new February rest period, moving the fifth round to midweek for the first time in history and scrapping replays.

The FA insist there is no other time in the calendar for fourth-round replays to be staged and that all clubs were made aware of the dates at the start of the season. They also point out that replays would not impact the 14-day break for teams whose Premier League games are scheduled for the first weekend of the staggered break period. Liverpool, Tottenham, Newcastle and Southampton all play on the second weekend.

As Sportsmail revealed last week, the FA have no plans to ditch fourth-round replays for next season, insisting they provide a vital source of revenue to lower-league clubs, highlighted by the windfall Shrewsbury are about to get from their visit to Anfield.