FA to back down on dispute with England players over payments due for international appearances

The FA have backed down in a dispute with England players over payments they are due for international appearances.

The governing body had been refusing to pay fees relating to commercial activities undertaken by recently capped players who have not signed up to the agreement with 1966 Entertainment, which the FA want to terminate.

But Sportsmail has been told that officials have had a change of heart and are prepared to make payments worth tens of thousands of pounds per game.

The long-running stand-off stems from the FA’s desire to bring all their sponsorship activities in-house and cancel a deal with long-term partners 1966, whose contract has another 10 years to run.

A number of England players who have been called up for the first time by Gareth Southgate since 2018 were unwittingly dragged into the dispute, as they rejected the FA’s request to sign up to a separate commercial deal.

Jadon Sancho, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Declan Rice and Nick Pope are among those who won their first caps during that period, although not all of them objected to the FA’s terms so some have been paid.

Those who did refuse to sign up to a new in-house commercial deal did so on the grounds that they did not want to isolate themselves from the rest of the squad.

The issue is largely being handled by the players’ intermediaries and there is no suggestion that it has led to problems within Southgate’s squad. Senior players including Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson have been consulted.

The FA have yet to resolve a related dispute over the structure of the new deal and are planning to meet a delegation of agents ahead of England’s European Championship warm-up matches against Italy and Denmark at Wembley in March.

Under their most recent proposal, made last year, the FA are understood to have offered more guaranteed income than the players are getting under their arrangement with 1966, but smaller bonus payments.

The FA declined to comment.