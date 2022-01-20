Fabio Cannavaro is being interviewed by Everton for the manager’s job, and he joins Wayne Rooney on the shortlist.

Fabio Cannavaro, an Italian legend, has been interviewed for the vacant Everton managerial position.

The Ballon d’Or winner is the latest candidate to be considered by the Toffees hierarchy, according to SunSport.

After leaving Guangzhou Evergrande in September to end a four-year reign, Cannavaro is looking to return to management.

However, the former centre-back is joined by Wayne Rooney of Everton and Frank Lampard of Chelsea.

Jose Mourinho has ruled out a return to England, instead choosing to focus on his future with Roma.

Derby manager Wayne Rooney, who rose through the ranks at Goodison Park as a young player, is expected to be interviewed by both owner Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright.

Lampard, who has been out of work since being fired by the Blues a year ago, is also in the mix.

Duncan Ferguson has been re-appointed as caretaker manager and will face Aston Villa.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Brighton’s Graham Potter is on Everton’s wish list, alongside Rooney, Mourinho, Lampard, and Ferguson.

The Belgian Football Association has refused to consider a bid for Roberto Martinez, who led Goodison Park from 2013 to 2016.

Rooney’s return would be a huge hit with a disgruntled fan base who were shocked when former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez was appointed in June.

However, after a 2-1 defeat at Norwich, the Spaniard was fired, leaving Everton in 16th place in the Premier League.

Former West Ham manager Slaven Bilic, who had a brief stint as a player at Everton in the late 1990s, could also be a target.