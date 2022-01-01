Fabio Coentrao, Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate, now works as a fisherman after hanging up his boots.

Fabio Coentrao, Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate, is now a fisherman.

After a season with Rio Ave at the end of last season, the 52-cap former Portugal international retired at the age of 33.

Following their time together at Real Madrid – and on the international stage – Coentrao’s career has taken a completely different path.

While Ronaldo, now back at Manchester United, strives for greatness, the former left-back is pursuing his own dream of working at sea.

During his playing days, Coentrao bought his first boat, which rescued 15 fishermen from a sinking ship.

And now the ex-Real Madrid, Benfica, and Sporting Lisbon striker is a full-time sailor.

“Life in the sea is not a shame, as many people believe,” Coentrao told Empower Brands Channel.

“It’s just like any other job.”

“Also, the sea is lovely, and we need it.”

“It does have people working here, and the profession should be respected as any other.”

“People who love the sea and want to experience the sea need to follow their dream,” Coentrao continued, referring to his “dream” job.

“It’s also a task for the next generation.”

My father had a boat, and he used to fish, and I would always accompany him when I was a kid.

“The sea… the sea and fishing was my life.”

“Of course, I knew football would come to an end one day and that I’d have to change my life path.”

“And this boat brings me happiness, and this is the life I want to live.”

