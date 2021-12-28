Fabio Paim was dubbed “better than Cristiano Ronaldo,” but his career was cut short due to his passion for cars and a disastrous loan to Chelsea.

Fabio Paim was dubbed “better than Cristiano Ronaldo,” but his career was cut short by his passion for cars and a disastrous loan to Chelsea.

WHEN Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United as an unknown quantity, he had a quick message for the next generation of Portuguese talent emerging from Sporting Lisbon’s youth system.

“Wait until you see Fabio Paim,” he told reporters as he arrived at Old Trafford.

Paim was the Lions youth academy’s shining diamond, regarded as a better prospect than Ronaldo and another Sporting starlet, Joao Moutinho, at the time.

Ronaldo went on to win five Ballon d’Or awards, while Moutinho was capped 113 times by his country – both had incredible careers.

Paim, despite winning 42 international caps for Portugal from the Under 16s to the Under 21s, faded completely into obscurity.

He didn’t get a single senior international cap, and he admitted that he didn’t deserve it.

Because Paim’s story is instructive for young players who receive bumper contracts as children and believe they have already achieved success.

He joined Sporting at the age of six, and by the age of fourteen, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Manchester United were all keeping tabs on him.

Even the French Football Federation offered him the opportunity to move to France and play for them.

Paim was signed to a £18,000-per-week contract by Sporting as a deterrent.

They had no idea, however, that they were planting the seeds for his demise.

“I spent a lot of money on cars,” he admitted to Globoesporte in 2017.

Cars fascinate me.

I lavished my money on the ones I desired.

They’re all there.

“There’s a Ferrari, a Lamborghini, a Porsche, a Maserati, and even a Punto,” he says.

You can find any car you want.

“When you have a lot of money, you need a lot of support.”

If I had the chance, I would do things differently.

“I was well aware of my actions.

I thought I was better than everyone else.

“Like everyone else, I wanted to feel good, dress nicely, drive a nice car, and act arrogantly.

“However, being satisfied is natural; it’s what people strive for.”

I did everything I could on the field to get back to my position.

I spent time with people I wanted to be with and did things that I wanted to do.

“When things were going well at the time, no one criticized me.”

When I stopped playing, however, they began pointing fingers.

“All I wanted to do was be around my cars.”

