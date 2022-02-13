Faf de Klerk believes that England can turn around their Six Nations campaign if they believe in themselves.

And losing their first game in Scotland might actually be a good thing.

The World Cup winner understands what it takes to win the most important of matches, both at club and at the international level, and it all comes down to mental preparation.

In today’s trip to Italy, Eddie Jones’ men have the chance to right the wrongs.

And De Klerk, who lives thousands of miles away from his native South Africa, believes it isn’t all down to athleticism and skill.

“Mentality is everything in big games,” the Sale Sharks star said.

“You must mentally prepare yourself for bad things that may go wrong, as well as for good things that may go right, and how you will handle them.”

“It’ll be great for some of the guys on the team to experience a loss like that to prepare them for the future.”

“That’s how you get your mindset, so you know how to deal with it better if you’re in that situation again.”

Losing that game can be great if you learn from it, and that’s what matters.

“Losses teach you more than victories.”

That’s when you reflect on your performance on the field and in preparation – did you do everything you could to be the best version of yourself on the field?

“Losing isn’t fun, but learning to deal with it will help you advance in your career.”

“If you have that championship mindset, you’re going to come out on top more often than not.”

“You won’t succeed if you don’t believe in yourself, and England needs that mentality.”

“People often just say it and are a little blase about it, but they have good leaders in the squad and a few young players who will feed off of them.”

De Klerk heard about the importance of mental health from 10 and 11-year-old children as Sale’s community trust delivered its Are you AO-K? program at St Winifred’s Primary School in Stockport, Greater Manchester.

In games of tag rugby, he also caught a glimpse of future talent.

Raffi Quirke, a clubmate from the Manchester suburbs, believes he will get a Six Nations chance at some point.

“When I speak with Raffi, he seems to enjoy being…,” he added.

