Thai minnows Chonburi FC are ‘excited’ by £13BN player Faiq Bolkiah, the world’s wealthiest footballer.

Thailand’s Chonburi FC has given FAIQ BOLKIAH a second chance after Maritimo released the world’s wealthiest footballer.

The 23-year-old is the Sultan of Brunei’s nephew and is worth £13 billion.

The Brunei international has six caps and is one of Hassanal Bolkiah’s £13 billion fortune’s heirs.

Bolkiah spent time in the Southampton, Chelsea, and Leicester academies before joining Maritimo in Madeira last year.

But, after failing to make a single first-team appearance, he was released by the Portuguese club earlier this month.

Bolkiah, on the other hand, has wasted no time in resuming his football career after signing a deal with Chonburi.

The Sharks are currently in third place in Thailand’s top flight, only four points behind Buriram United.

Despite his enormous wealth, Chonburi boss Sasit Singtothong stated that the player was signed because of his talent, not because of his background.

“It’s really exciting with the team having players that the media from all over the world hit the news,” he told the club’s website.

“He is the world’s wealthiest footballer.”

But that isn’t on the field.

“Because we pay attention to players who have the potential to improve.”

“For starters, we can tell he’s a professional because he didn’t want any special treatment beyond what a professional footballer would get.”

“I believe he will be a good choice for us to attack because he possesses great skill and ability, as well as experience.”

“In England, he’s also been run through a lot.”

“It will undoubtedly benefit our club to compete in the Thai League.”

