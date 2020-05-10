Fall confirms his departure from Montpellier: “A real heartbreak” – Fil Info – Top 14

At the end of the contract with the Montpellier club, Benjamin Fall confirmed in a message posted on the club website that he was leaving the MHR. “I have connected with a lot of people in this club, in this city and to end up like that is a real heartbreak,” he writes. But this is the life of a professional sportsman. We have to bounce back. I will have a word for each of the people I have come into contact with in this club during these 6 years which have been exceptional, rich in learning, positive or negative emotions, questioning, sharing, laughter, crying, doubts, advice… ”

