Fallon Sherrock, a darts star, reveals her three New Year’s resolutions as she advocates for greater equality in the sport.

Fallon Sherrock reveals her three New Year’s resolutions as she advocates for greater equality in darts.

The Queen of the Palace believes that the year 2022 will be her annus mirabilis, propelling her to even greater oche heights.

First and foremost, she is determined to qualify for a two-year tour card through Q School in January, which would provide her with weekly competitive access.

Second, Sky Sports and the PDC are expected to pick her for a 17-night invitational Premier League due to commercial considerations.

The event has a £1 million prize pool for ten players, but her inclusion, whether justified or not, would cause considerable consternation among the PDC field.

Finally, there’s the matter of appearing in the postponed World Series game in June at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden.

For Sherrock, who is a single mother, the sky is the limit as she tries to make the most of her position in the sport.

However, it was only possible because of her own hard work and ability to seize opportunities.

“I’m hoping I can push myself to continue and see how far I can go with this,” Sherrock, who will practice with darts star boyfriend Cameron Menzies, said.

I’m going to do everything I can to prepare for Q School.

“I’m going to practice with Cammy and see how hard he can push me.

I’ll take each game as it comes, attempting to make the matches even more simple.

“Then, if I’m selected for the Premier League, it’ll only help me.”

It’s all about getting more exposure and experience.

“Playing these top players excites me, and it will only improve my game.”

Playing them makes me so happy.

What’s to stop you?

“If that happens and I can play in New York, that would be incredible.”

That is yet another stumbling block for me to overcome.

“I’m really excited to go there and show off what I’m capable of.”

I’d love to go and do things like that.

“There are also other women on the horizon who have the potential to break down these barriers.”

“Hopefully, the more I can do to promote the women’s game, the more it will demonstrate our strength.”

We have the ability to compete with men.

“I’ve had more opportunities in the last two years.”

I don’t want to go back to the way things were before.

“I want to keep going and pushing myself.”

Sherrock, a 27-year-old Milton Keynes darts player, turned down an invitation to compete in the inaugural WDF World Darts Championship at Lakeside in the women’s event.

