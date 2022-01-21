Fans adore Kevin Phillips’ hair, which he debuted at the South Shields unveiling after going shaven.

South Shields manager Kevin Phillips was unveiled, and fans were enthralled by his new appearance.

In his first managerial role, the former Premier League striker, 48, took charge of the seventh-tier club.

With a new job came a new look for the former Southampton, West Bromwich Albion and Southampton striker.

Phillips debuted his new hairstyle in South Shields on Thursday.

It was a long way from his shaved-head days, when he scored 282 goals in his career.

And the new look sparked a lot of discussion on social media.

Kevin Phillips’ hair with the best comeback since Liverpool in Istanbul, according to one Twitter user.

“Super Kevin Phillips with hair is just wrong,” another person commented.

“Kevin Phillips hair f**k me lol,” said another joker.

Phillips played in the English Premier League for 20 years, joining Watford from Baldock Town in 1994 and retiring in 2014.

He played for Sunderland for the majority of his career, but he also played for Watford, Southampton, Aston Villa, West Bromwich Albion, Birmingham City, Blackpool, Crystal Palace, and Leicester.

Phillips won eight England caps as a player and has since retired as a coach at Leicester, Derby, and Stoke.

