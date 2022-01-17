Fans are asked to keep his family out of it, according to a Cowboys player.

Cowboys player asks fans to keep their distance from his family.

Following the Dallas Cowboys’ Wild Card Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, a player took to social media.

Late in the Cowboys’ 23-17 loss, Neville Gallimore, a defensive lineman, was penalized for illegal hands to the face.

The Cowboys player took to social media to accept the vitriol, but asked that his family members be left out of it.

“I am deserving of all the vitriol and slander.

I’m sorry, Cowboys Nation, but I’ve let you down.

Put the entire burden on me; all I ask is that you keep my family out of it.

He wrote on Twitter, “I played the game they didn’t.”

