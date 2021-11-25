Fans are concerned about the ageing Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who was a pioneer of the anti-pressing movement. Ralf Rangnick has agreed to take over as interim manager.

MANCHESTER UNITED fans are worried about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future after it was revealed that Ralf Rangnick will take over as interim manager.

After the club sacked Norwegian boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the German, 63, will sign a six-month contract with the Red Devils.

Rangnick is regarded as a true game visionary with a strong reputation in his homeland, which United will hope to capitalize on.

With his tactics, he is said to have inspired Premier League managers Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel, and Bayern Munich CEO Julian Nagelsman.

He was known as ‘The Professor,’ and he was a pioneer of Gegenpressing, a style of play in which teams immediately press the opposing team after losing possession of the ball.

However, with the news that Rangnick is on his way to United, many are wondering how the 36-year-old Ronaldo will fit in under the new manager.

Especially after Rangnick labeled the Portuguese legend as “too old” while managing RB Leipzig five years ago.

He asked if he would ever consider signing Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo back then.

“It would be absurd to believe it could work with them here,” he replied.

They’re both outdated and overpriced.”

Ronaldo showed no signs of slowing down in Tuesday’s win over Villarreal, scoring his tenth goal of the season.

However, some fans have taken to Twitter to express their concerns about how the veteran will perform in Rangnick’s pressing style.

The majority of them were, as usual, hilarious:

hcr17xgvkK Ronaldo after 5 minutes of pressing under Rangnick pic.twitter.comhcr17xgvkK Ronaldo after 5 minutes of pressing under Rangnick pic.twitter.comhcr17xg

At training, Ralf Rangnick and Ronaldo pic.twitter.comDRoJuocqQz

After hearing the Rangnick news, Ronaldo took to Twitter to share the following photo: pic.twitter.comMONgJ13QV4

Ronaldo attempting to press the button in Rangnick’s system pic.twitter.comEV3y0581vvhttps:t.coOiG7IBdTZx

