Fans are devastated after seeing Odell Beckham on the bench.

When star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr went down with an injury, the Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals came to a halt.

OBJ appeared to tweak his knee while attempting to adjust to a poor pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford.

He collapsed in a heap and appeared to be in a lot of pain.

The Rams ruled OBJ out with a knee injury after the halftime show.

He eventually returned to the sidelines, dressed in street clothes.

After being ruled out of the game, cameras panned to see him, and it appeared that the star wide receiver was upset.

Fans Heartbroken After Seeing Odell Beckham On Sideline

