Fans are devastated after seeing Odell Beckham on the bench.

When star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr went down with an injury, the Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals came to a halt.

OBJ appeared to tweak his knee while attempting to adjust to a poor pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford.

He collapsed in a heap and appeared to be in a lot of pain.

The Rams ruled OBJ out with a knee injury after the halftime show.

He eventually returned to the sidelines, dressed in street clothes.

After being ruled out of the game, cameras panned to see him, and it appeared that the star wide receiver was upset.

Fans Heartbroken After Seeing Odell Beckham On Sideline

Odell Beckham was teary eyed on sideline after being ruled out with a knee injury pic.twitter.com/i2Vv1a6cvL — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 14, 2022

Odell on the sideline crying… He gave this shit his all! — iPodKingCarter (@ipodkingcarter) February 14, 2022

Odell Beckham is back on the Rams’ sideline in street clothes, with a white wrap running down that left leg. Beckham looks as if he’s been crying as NBC shows close-up of him #SuperBowl — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) February 14, 2022