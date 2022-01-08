Trending
Infosurhoy

Fans are dissatisfied with the Chiefs’ handling of Tyreek Hill.

0
By on Sports

Tyreek Hill’s treatment by the Chiefs has enraged football fans.

In the Chiefs vs. Patriots game, the kickoff was delayed.

Tyreek Hill, a Kansas City receiver, reportedly injured his heel during pregame warmups before the Broncos’ game on Saturday.

Football Fans Are Not Happy With Chiefs Handling Of Tyreek Hill

Football Fans Are Not Happy With Chiefs Handling Of Tyreek Hill

Comments are closed.