Fans are dissatisfied with the Chiefs’ handling of Tyreek Hill.

Tyreek Hill’s treatment by the Chiefs has enraged football fans.

In the Chiefs vs. Patriots game, the kickoff was delayed.

Tyreek Hill, a Kansas City receiver, reportedly injured his heel during pregame warmups before the Broncos’ game on Saturday.

Football Fans Are Not Happy With Chiefs Handling Of Tyreek Hill

Football Fans Are Not Happy With Chiefs Handling Of Tyreek Hill

this play in warmups is when Tyreek Hill hurt his right foot & is why he’s not playingpic.twitter.com/S7x3ue3mav — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 8, 2022

The Chiefs’ handling of Tyreek Hill is incredibly bizarre. If he’s hurt, rest him. If he’s not, play him. Don’t play the middle. — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) January 8, 2022

Chiefs need to take Tyreek HIll off the field and put him in bubble wrap for the playoffs. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) January 8, 2022

I, personally, do not need to see Tyreek Hill do anything else in the mudpit today. — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) January 8, 2022

Why is Andy Reid keeping Tyreek Hill in the game? he’s clearly banged up… why risk further injury to your top WR?pic.twitter.com/yaPQ8QvrGC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 8, 2022