Fans are ejected from a Pacers game after LeBron James is ejected.

Fans are ejected from a Pacers game due to LeBron James.

On and off the court, the Lakers and Pacers played a game on Wednesday night that featured a variety of extracurricular activities.

During the overtime period, LeBron James got into an odd conversation with two courtside fans.

Midway through overtime, James addressed the officials, pointing to the two fans who were causing him problems.

The two fans were ejected from Gainbridge Fieldhouse shortly after James brought it to everyone’s attention.

It’s unclear what prompted James to go to such lengths, but this isn’t the first time we’ve seen an NBA player get into a heated exchange with a fan sitting courtside, and countless NBA fans have been ejected in the past for bizarre gestures.

On Wednesday night, the Gainbridge Fieldhouse staff thankfully quickly diffused the situation.

Here’s what happened during the game on Wednesday:

After the game, when asked about the incident, James explained why he couldn’t stand what was said.

“There’s a difference between cheering on your home team, booing your opponents, and not wanting your opponents to win, and then there’s moments where it crosses the line with obscene gestures and words,” James told reporters.

“In our game, nobody should be allowed to do that.”

It’s something I’d never say to a fan, and it’s something a fan should never say to a player.”

Watch: LeBron James Gets Fans Ejected From Pacers Game