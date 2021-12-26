Fans are raving about the weather for today’s game between the Bears and the Seahawks.

This is what it’s all about when it comes to December football.

Fans were enthralled by the scene in Seattle on Sunday, as FOX Sports NFL shared a video of the snow-covered field in the Pacific Northwest on Twitter.

The Bears and Seahawks are gearing up for a real snow game the day after Christmas.

Look: Fans Are Loving The Weather For Today’s Bears-Seahawks Game

Look: Fans Are Loving The Weather For Today’s Bears-Seahawks Game

The scene in Seattle for Bears vs. Seahawks today 😮 ❄️ pic.twitter.com/t8uBEdrCx4 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 26, 2021

Had to do a double take. This is in Seattle. https://t.co/3WKSpxki7D — Pac 12 fight Club (@PacFight) December 26, 2021

THIS GAME NEEDS TO BE ON NATIONAL TV, Y’ALL! https://t.co/G7j6S7xy16 — Doug “Bear” Hazard (@BearlyDoug) December 26, 2021