Fans are speculating about Erin Andrews’ contract situation.

Fans Are Speculating After Erin Andrews Reveals Her Contract Situation

With Troy Aikman’s contract with FOX coming to an end, there’s been a lot of speculation about the network’s NFL broadcast future.

Amazon is reportedly interested in signing the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned FOX broadcaster.

In 2022, we might see a new-look FOX NFL broadcast.

Aikman’s contract isn’t the only one coming to an end.

Erin Andrews, a FOX sideline reporter, told The Spun that her contract has expired as well.

When asked about the crew breaking up, she replied, “I mean, no, I don’t want those guys to leave me, are you kidding?”

“It’s the best career decision I’ve ever made, and those guys are like my brothers or best friends.”

Andrews added that she understands it won’t last forever, but she hopes the band can stay together for the time being.

“I tell them everything and we have the best time – I mean, apparently I’m the only one who thinks like that because they’re leaving me,” she explained.

“I’m not sure; I’ll give you a call once their contracts are signed.”

This offseason, there might be some major changes.

Erin Andrews Reveals Her Contract Situation: Fans Speculating

Erin Andrews Reveals Her Contract Situation: Fans Speculating

BREAKING: Fox Sports is targeting Sean Payton as a potential replacement for Troy Aikman, should Aikman leave for Amazon. The Saints head coach has not committed to returning to the New Orleans for the 2022 season. Story from @MMcCarthyREV ⤵️ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 23, 2022

Erin Andrews is worth a max contract — Matt Burnham (@MattBurnham_) October 29, 2021