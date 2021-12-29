Fans are torn as they watch Ivan Toney appear to’stamp’ on Man City’s Fernandinho, but the Brentford striker avoids punishment.

After appearing to stamp on Manchester City’s Fernandinho and surviving, IVAN TONEY left fans torn.

Midfielder Fernandinho was brought down while battling for the ball with the Premier League champions leading just before half-time at Brentford.

Should Ivan Toney have given Fernandinho a yellow card for this? (hashtag)PLonPrime(hashtag)BREMCIpic.twitter.comnZvCWENV5N

Just a few moments ago, Fernandinho did this to Ivan Toney…

PLonPrime(hashtag)BREMCIpic.twitter.comPVlAKN2zeG

The Brazilian was then challenged by striker Toney, who appeared to catch the Brazilian with his feet.

Despite the fact that contact was visible on replays, the forward was spared any punishment.

City may have felt cheated, but Fernandinho had only just collided with Toney moments before.

It was a classic case of six of one and half a dozen of the other, according to fans.

“Think he’s lucky he didn’t get anything,” one person said, “but you could say the same thing about Fernandinho, which is why I believe no action has been taken.”

“But, on the other hand, VAR is supposed to assist the referee, so why hasn’t it done so for Ferna’s challenge and then Toney’s?”

“What Dinho did was more of a red, but neither were,” another said.

“He did the same thing to Toney 2 minutes before this,” one added.

“I think there’s a difference,” another said. “He needs to be careful with Fernandinho because he’s a lot better at the dark arts of kicking people without them noticing.”

The only thing separating the sides at the time was Phil Foden’s 16th-minute opener.

And it was enough, as Pep Guardiola’s side made it ten wins in a row.

