Fans at the Australian Open were taken aback when Eurosport cut away from Naomi Osaka’s match-deciding final set at 5-5 to show skiing.

Eurosport’s coverage of the Australian Open was cut off, leaving tennis fans enraged.

The nail-biting action gripped viewers as Naomi Osaka and Amanda Anisimova were tied 5-5 in the third set.

The camera then cut to the locker room at the Skiing World Cup, which is currently being held in Austria.

Fans on Twitter were enraged, and they slammed Eurosport.

“Eurosport cut away to… the locker room at the Skiing World Cup,” one said, “at 5-5 in the deciding set of a brilliant match between Osaka and Anisimova.”

“Not Eurosport leaving Osaka’s match at 5-5 in the third,” another added.

“A complete shambles.”

“Eurosport 2 cutting away from Naomi Osaka’s match at 5-5 in the third set to go skiing (and moving Osaka onto its subscription-only streaming service) is an… interesting decision,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Can you believe it – Eurosport stopped coverage of Anisimova Osaka at 5-6 in the third set – appalling decision,” another wrote.

UP NEXT: