Fans believe Roy Keane was on the verge of tears as he reflected on his ‘happiest days’ at Nottingham Forest.

As a player and a commentator, ROY KEANE is known for his no-nonsense demeanor.

However, as he reflected on his ‘happiest days’ at Nottingham Forest, the ex-midfield hardman showed a sliver of emotion.

On Sunday, Keane was part of the ITV team that covered Forest’s 1-0 FA Cup win over Arsenal.

And the 50-year-old couldn’t resist taking a trip down memory lane when the broadcast showed his first home in the city after moving to Forest in 1990.

“I moved in there with a couple of other players at, what, 18, 19,” he explained.

“You couldn’t have been any closer to the action – this is where we used to change before walking down the Trent to training.”

It was incredible.

“It brings a smile to my face every time I return to West Bridgford.”

Essentially, the happiest days of my life.”

Fans couldn’t hide their delight when they saw the tough-talking pundit show a softer side on social media.

“Roy Keane getting all emotional referring to @NottsForest_ being the happiest time of his life,” Joel Perry wrote on Twitter.

“It hurts.”

“Weird seeing Roy Keane emotional!” said user Thetommym.

Keane won the FA Cup four times with Manchester United, but he also reached the final with Nottingham Forest in 1991.

Tottenham won the trophy after a 2-1 victory, but Keane revealed something he found more memorable about the day.

His mother had recently dug out his Wembley shirt, which the tough guy is looking forward to passing down to his son.

“We all want medals and contracts,” he said, “but the jerseys – sometimes you take them for granted when you look back.”

“However, the fact that my mother kept them, especially the cup final jersey, was very touching and obviously means a lot to me, especially when I hope to pass it on to my son.”

