Fans believe the Champions League last 16 draw is rigged after Manchester United was denied the opportunity to play Atletico Madrid and was instead assigned to PSG.

After being denied the chance to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16, Manchester United fans believe the draw was ‘FIXED.’

When the Red Devils were drawn against Paris Saint-Germain instead of being put in the pot to face Atletico Madrid, enraged Red Devils fans cried ‘fix’.

In a repeat of last year’s Europa League final, guest Andrei Arshavin initially pulled Man United out of the pot to face the LaLiga side.

However, the Russian had to return the ball to the pot and re-draw because United had already played Villarreal in the group stage and thus would not be able to draw them in the round of 16.

Manchester City were then dragged out of the game to face Villarreal.

And it appears that Manchester United have been denied the chance to play Atletico Madrid, with their ball being left out of Diego Simeone’s pot of potential opponents.

After initially thinking they’d gotten a respectable draw, Red Devils fans fumed that it would be ‘typical’ for them to then go after Paris Saint-Germain.

Others claimed that the draw would almost certainly have to be repeated.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“There should be a redraw,” one fan wrote.

Because the hosts were perplexed, Manchester United was mistakenly left out of the Atletico Madrid match.

The Villareal draw was void at the time, so they weren’t already drawn.”

In the round of 16, United will face Mauricio Pochettino, who is a potential manager target.

With 12 Ballons d’Or between them, Cristiano Ronaldo will renew his rivalry with Lionel Messi.

Some United fans believed it was a ‘fix’ because of the perfect narratives surrounding the match.

“They wanted to give us PSG so bad they messed up the draw in the middle of trying to fix it,” one Twitter user wrote.

“This draw stinks of a fix,” said another.

“When you try to fix a draw and it doesn’t quite come off,” another joked.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football News Live Blog.