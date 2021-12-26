Fans boo Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold as he enters the game

On Sunday, Panthers fans were displeased to see quarterback Sam Darnold return to the field.

Before halftime, boos rained down from the stands as Darnold took over for Cam Newton.

Look: Panthers Fans Boo Sam Darnold As He Enters Game

Boos from the crowd as Darnold comes in at QB pic.twitter.com/DZsEjHqdYW — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) December 26, 2021