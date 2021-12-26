Fans boo Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold as he enters the game
On Sunday, Panthers fans were displeased to see quarterback Sam Darnold return to the field.
Before halftime, boos rained down from the stands as Darnold took over for Cam Newton.
Boos from the crowd as Darnold comes in at QB pic.twitter.com/DZsEjHqdYW
Matt Rhule didn’t want Cam Newton back. It was a David Tepper business move to take focus from a clear lack of progression.
However, to think Sam Darnold is the answer at this stage is difficult to comprehend and a testament to an embarrassing revolving door at QB. https://t.co/Rc9aiZOfHD
