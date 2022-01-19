Fans can now apply for tickets to the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

The first period of ticket sales for Qatar 2022 began on FIFA’s website on Wednesday.

The FIFA website’s ticket section went live on Wednesday, allowing football fans to apply for tickets to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“On January 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. CET, 13 a.m. Doha time, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ticket sales will begin with a random selection draw.”

FIFA issued a statement saying, “(1000 GMT).”

The first sales period, according to organizers, will end on February.

a.

On March 8, all applicants, including those who were unsuccessful, will be notified, and successful applicants should follow the instructions to purchase their tickets.

The date for Qatar 2022 is November.

From December 21 to December 31,

Number eighteen.

It will be the first World Cup final to be held in the middle of the season, as previous finals have been held in May, June, or July.

As the host nation, Qatar qualified automatically for this year’s World Cup.

The trophy will be competed for by 32 nations.

Germany, Denmark, Brazil, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Argentina have all confirmed their participation in the World Cup in 2022.