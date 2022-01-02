Fans demand a red card for Sadio Mane after he was booked for a horrific elbow just 10 SECONDS into the Chelsea vs Liverpool match.

Fans demand a red card for Sadio Mane after he was booked for a horrific elbow only 10 SECONDS into Chelsea’s match against Liverpool.

SADIO MANE was given a yellow card just 10 SECONDS into Liverpool’s match against Chelsea, despite the fact that enraged fans demanded a red card.

The 29-year-old Senegalese winger wasted no time in sinking his teeth into what could be a title-deciding Premier League clash.

Just seconds after kick-off, Mane collided with Cesar Azpilicueta, raising his arm, prompting Anthony Taylor to brandish the yellow card.

Blues fans were incensed by the decision, with some claiming that the superstar Liverpool winger should have been sent home early.

However, Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville defended Mane, saying that while it was “bad,” it appeared to be unintentional.

“It’s not a great one,” the former Manchester United player admitted.

“I don’t believe he [Azpilicueta] looks at him as if he really meant it.”

However, Neville’s viewpoint did not coincide with that of Chelsea’s supporters.

“That’s a straight red,” one irate supporter tweeted.

“These PL references are unique.”

“Sadio Mane should be sent off for a deliberate elbow to the face of Cesar Azpilicueta,” another wrote.

“If that Mane elbow happens 15 minutes later, it’s a red card,” a third added.

What difference does it make if it’s then or 15 seconds?”

Mane went on to score the game’s first goal just minutes later, adding to Chelsea’s frustration.

Trevoh Chalobah flicked Diogo Jota’s misplaced pass into Mane’s feet, putting the Afcon-bound forward through on goal.

Mane rounded international teammate Edouard Mendy and slid the ball into an empty net with ease.

