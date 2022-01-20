Fans gush over the’retro vibes’ of Man Utd’s 202223 home kit, which features a 1994-inspired triangular design on the collar.

MANCHESTER UNITED’S next home kit has allegedly been ‘leaked’ online, and fans are adoring the’retro’ design.

Adidas has produced some of the best shirt designs for the Red Devils in recent years, but some believe this one is the best yet.

Supporters were given a sneak peek at the alleged 202223 campaign kit thanks to FootyHeadlines.

Due to the collar on it, it gave long-time supporters a flashback to the days of Eric Cantona.

Between 1992 and 1997, the French legend shone on the Old Trafford stage with his collar always turned up.

And the new design appears to be a throwback to the shirt worn by the legend during United’s Premier League and FA Cup double-winning season in 1993-94.

The jersey had a collar back then, but it was all white, whereas this one has a unique black and red triangle pattern going up and down.

In the comments section after it was revealed online, one fan wrote’retro vibes,’ while another described it as’sexy.’

“Ffs, we should be a fashion agency, not a football club,” another said.

“This could be the best shirt we’ve had in over a decade legit,” one admirer said.

“Has the potential to be beautiful omg,” wrote a third.

