Fans in China racially abuse a former NBA player.

Fans in China abused a former NBA player racially.

A truly horrific story came out of the Chinese Basketball Association earlier this week.

While playing in the NBA, Sonny Weems was subjected to racial abuse from fans.

Last week, Weems and another player in the league got into a fight.

Following the altercation, both he and Chinese player Han Dejun were ejected.

The worst was yet to come, though.

Fans hurled racial slurs at Weems as he got on the team bus.

Fans chanted the n-word and told Weems to “get out of China” in a video posted to social media.

More info from CNN:

The CBA stated late last week that it has a “zero-tolerance attitude toward any discriminatory words or deeds,” and asked fans not to engage in “uncivilized behavior” and “vulgar words” in an open letter.

“Whether on or off the field, fans should watch the game in a civilized manner, respect one another, and refrain from doing anything that harms the team’s reputation,” the letter stated.

Weems has made no public statements about the incident.

