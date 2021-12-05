Trending
Fans in Georgia are enraged over a possible missed penalty during Alabama’s TD.

Fans in Georgia are enraged over a potential missed penalty during Alabama’s touchdown drive.

This has angered Georgia fans.

Terry McAulay, a veteran NFL referee, pointed out a missed penalty call during an Alabama touchdown during Saturday’s SEC championship game.

The play in question occurred in the second quarter on a Bryce Young to Jameson Williams pass.

The score kept Alabama within three points of Georgia, 10-7.

