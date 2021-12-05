Fans in Georgia are enraged over a possible missed penalty during Alabama’s TD.

Fans in Georgia are enraged over a potential missed penalty during Alabama’s touchdown drive.

This has angered Georgia fans.

Terry McAulay, a veteran NFL referee, pointed out a missed penalty call during an Alabama touchdown during Saturday’s SEC championship game.

The play in question occurred in the second quarter on a Bryce Young to Jameson Williams pass.

The score kept Alabama within three points of Georgia, 10-7.

Looks like an illegal chop block on the RB/LG. Any combination high low block is a personal foul and a 15 yard penalty. https://t.co/yFfAxvlYGK — Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) December 4, 2021