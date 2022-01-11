Fans in Georgia are furious over a disputed fumble call.

Fans of the Georgia Bulldogs are furious over a disputed fumble call.

Georgia lost a controversial call in the fourth quarter of Monday’s national championship game.

Bulldogs fans at Lucas Oil Stadium were enraged as a result.

Early in the fourth quarter, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was sacked by an Alabama pass rusher.

He attempted a pass but was hit as he threw.

Alabama recovered the ball after it bounced away.

After the play ended, officials intervened and determined that Bennett had fumbled the ball rather than thrown an incomplete pass.

After the contentious call, the Crimson Tide had fantastic field position, but Georgia fans weren’t about to let their displeasure go unnoticed.

Several spectators threw bottles onto the field and dumped beverages on photographers near the fumble recovery site.

Check out the following, courtesy of Emily Van Buskirk: