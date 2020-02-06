Fans mock Ashley Young after the ex-Man United defender flies his favourite barber 700 miles

Inter Milan full back Ashley Young splashed the cash to fly his favourite barber over 700 miles from Manchester to Milan but was mocked by fans as he only received a shaved head!

The former Manchester United man still craves the personal touch from stylist Daniel Johnson, even though all Young asked of the male grooming expert was a basic trim.

Young, who has made two appearances since his January move to Inter, was ridiculed by users on Instagram for the effort made to fly over the celebrity barber, with one saying ‘Might as well shave it all off it’s not hard’.

Johnson though didn’t seem to care though, grinning from ear-to-ear as he posted a picture of the pair on Instagram, captioned: ‘Anywhere in the world’.

Described on his website as an ‘award-winning, international, male grooming expert and influencer,’ Johnson is known by celebrities all over the world.

He is followed on Twitter by the likes of Tyson Fury, Michael Vaughan, Marouane Fellaini and Gordon Ramsey to name just a few.

And before Leicester’s final home game of their historic 2015/16 Premier League title win, Johnson gave the entire Foxes squad a fresh trim for the occasion.

Young, who moved to Inter from Manchester United, has made an impressive start to life in Serie A, starting and notching an assist on his debut against Cagliari at the San Siro.

He also started Inter’s 2-0 win at Udinese on Sunday as Antonio Conte’s team look to chase down leaders Juventus – they are currently three points off the pace.

Ironically, the trip is not the first a barber has made to tend to the hairstyles of professional footballers in recently.

A week ago, RB Leipzig players were described as ‘decadent’ by chief Ralf Rangnick after they flew a celebrity barber in before losing to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu was among the squad members who got a fresh trim but the move has since backfired, with Ragnick saying it was ‘not far off the golden steak’ that Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho was criticised for ordering in Dubai recently.

It was believed nine senior Red Bull Leipzig players were in the eye of Rangnick’s storm, particularly given they lost 2-0 to Frankfurt.

The hairdresser in question on this occasion was popular London barber Sheldon Edwards, who goes by the name of HD Cutz on his social media pages.

Clubs are familiar with Edwards already with Sancho, Raheem Sterling and legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt among his client base.