Fans mock Liverpool and Bournemouth players as they walk by each other after handshake ban

Football fans were left bemused on Saturday after watching Liverpool and Bournemouth’s players eschew the traditional pre-game handshake following the Premier League ban in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Instead, audiences were left with the bizarre spectacle of Liverpool walking past their opponents without exchanging contact.

There were some exceptions, with managers Eddie Howe and Jurgen Klopp opting for a warm embrace while Holland team-mates Nathan Ake and Giorginio Wijnaldum greeted each other with an ‘elbowshake’.

Putting aside the fact the players were about to spend 90 minutes in very close proximity to each other, the Premier League felt this action was the best way to stop any potential spread.

They also stopped any use of mascots for the match in another bid to stop the further spread.

The virus has led to the cancellation of many sports events across Europe, including several Six Nations matches, although none in England have yet been called off.

In the match itself, Callum Wilson put the Cherries ahead before Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane turned the match around – with the pair celebrating the equaliser with a handshake.

In a statement, it said: ‘The Premier League fair-play handshake will not take place between players and match officials from this weekend until further notice based on medical advice.

‘Coronavirus is spread via droplets from the nose and mouth and can be transmitted on to the hands and passed on via a handshake.

‘Clubs and match officials will still perform the rest of the traditional walk-out protocol ahead of each fixture.

‘On entering the field of play, the two teams will continue to line up, accompanied by the Premier League music, then players from the home team will walk past their opposition without shaking their hands.’

Fans were critical of the move, claiming it looked ‘weird’ – although every team in the league is set to follow the procedure until further notice.

