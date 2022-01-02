Fans mock Manchester United legend Gary Neville for’squealing’ as Chelsea mount a brilliant comeback against Liverpool.

Fans mock Manchester United legend Gary Neville for’squealing’ as Chelsea mount a stunning comeback against Liverpool.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored early on to give Liverpool a 2-0 lead at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea scored twice on the verge of half-time as Liverpool threatened to riot.

In a breathless first half, Mateo Kovacic scored an audacious volley before Christian Pulisic amazingly equalized.

Fans were captivated by Sky Sports commentator Neville’s amusing reactions.

In the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona, the Manchester United legend famously squeaked after Fernando Torres’ last-gasp goal.

In a thrilling few minutes in West London, he was back at it at Stamford Bridge.

The noises coming from Neville, however, did not sit well with all fans.

“Imagine Jurgen watching this at home while Gary Neville is commentating,” one person wrote on Twitter.

It’s got to hurt.”

“I’d appreciate it if Gary Neville didn’t squeal every time Chelsea had a chance,” one person wrote.

“I’m pretty sure Gary Neville had to change at halftime,” a third added.

Sadio Mane had been booked for an elbow on Cesar Azpilicueta earlier in the game after only TEN SECONDS.

Blues fans were incensed that the Senegal international did not receive a red card, and they were even angrier when he scored the game’s first goal in the ninth minute.

In a tense first 45 minutes, ex-Chelsea striker Mohamed Salah made it 2-0 before Kovacic and Pulisic brought the hosts level.

