Fans mock Wayne Rooney for charging £450 for a ticket to hear him speak.

Fans mock Wayne Rooney for charging £450 for tickets to hear him speak.

Fans who want to spend the evening with Wayne Rooney will have to pay up to £450 for a ticket.

For that astronomical sum, you get to meet the football legend and receive a signed Man United shirt.

However, the cost of the Evening With… event was mocked by many.

“The prices are a f****** disgrace,” Steven Garrett wrote on the internet.

“Not at that price,” Jill Moorehead declared on Facebook.

“Would be a waste of money,” David Bryan added.

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney, 36, will be interviewed by former teammate Wes Brown at Legends 7’s March bash in a Manchester hotel.

Platinum tickets cost £450 and include a meet and greet, a signed shirt, a free drink, a three-course dinner, a souvenir photo, and superior seating.

The most expensive tickets, which exclude the signed shirt and meeting Wayne, cost £225, while the cheapest, priced at £149, include only the dinner and access to a later Q&A with Brown.

This will be the “first time Wayne will appear in Manchester to meet his fans in a live unscripted interview,” according to the event’s description.

During his 120 appearances for England, Rooney, who has four sons with his 35-year-old wife Coleen, scored 53 goals.

He left Manchester United for Everton in 2017, before moving to the United States and playing for DC United in 2018 before taking over as Derby manager in 2020.

Last year, the Championship club went into administration, losing 12 points, but was later docked another nine for financial irregularities.

The Rams will almost certainly be relegated as a result of those 21 points, but Rooney has stated that he will remain with the club if they are relegated.