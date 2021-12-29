Fans of Celtic and Rangers in the Old Firm are sweating as John Swinney issues a crowd warning.

Old Firm crowds make Celtic and Rangers supporters nervous, as John Swinney issues a crowd warning.

When the two sides meet on February 2, there could be no fans inside Celtic Park.

John Swinney has cautioned that it is too early to predict whether or not Celtic Park will be packed for the next derby.

On February 2, Celtic and Rangers meet in the season’s second Old Firm match.

After Premiership clubs decided to move the winter break, the game was rescheduled for January 2.

Due to the rise in omicron, health chief Jason Leitch warned earlier this week that the 500-person limit could be extended beyond the initial three weeks.

And Swinney admits they don’t make good reading, which could deter fans from attending the game.

“You can see in the space of about a week or so we’ve gone from having an average daily case level in Scotland of just over 5,000 to around 10,000 over the last few days,” he said on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland.

“So that people can see the breakneck speed with which Omicron is tearing through Scotland with their own eyes.”

When asked about fans being allowed inside Parkhead for the big game in Glasgow, Swinney replied, “Well, that’s a long way off, February 2nd, so we’ll take it as it comes.”

“What I’d say is that the government doesn’t want these restrictions in place for any longer than they have to be.”