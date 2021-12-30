Fans of darts are furious after the World Championship goes off the air in the middle of a game due to a ‘temporary fault’ with Sky Sports.

Sky Sports’ coverage of the World Championship went off the air in the middle of a thrilling match, leaving DARTS fans fuming.

When the broadcast was interrupted halfway through the sixth set, Luke Humphries was up against Chris Tobey.

Viewers immediately took to Twitter to vent their dissatisfaction with the lack of coverage.

To make matters worse, Sky Sports only fixed the ‘temporary fault’ after the show had finished.

“Really enjoying Dobey v Humphries until @SkySports coverage went onto a fault…”, one enraged fan tweeted.

“That’s a @SkySports special right there,” said another.

I’m watching a great match between Dobey and Humphries when they start showing horse racing on both the main event and the arena.”

“WHERE ARE MY DARTS?” yelled a third.

MORE TO COME IN THE FUTURE.

